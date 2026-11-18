Despite the best efforts of Dr. Anthony Fauci and others, the American handshake survived COVID-19.

During the pandemic, Fauci and other public health officials tried to end all kinds of things they deemed unclean. Self-serve buffets, shared restaurant menus and blowing out birthday candles were targeted as germ-spreading hazards whose time had come.

But few things agitated them as much as the American handshake.

In April 2020, Fauci, then director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that once our shuttered country reopened, the handshake had to go.

He told podcast host Kate Linebaugh on “The Journal” that ditching the handshake would prevent the spread of germs and “probably would decrease instances of influenza dramatically in this country.”

Fauci had a point. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Americans aren’t very good at washing their hands with soap and water — and unwashed hands are germ factories.

Other critics offered cultural reasons to end the custom.

In a 2020 piece for The Atlantic, writer Megan Garber called it a “terrible custom” that no longer made sense because, in addition to spreading germs, it often became a contest of dominance rather than a sign of equality.

CNN’s Chris Cillizza predicted the greeting was finished for gladhanding politicians — while health officials and etiquette coaches urged Americans to replace it with waves, nods, fist bumps and elbow bumps.

According to History.com (“The History of the Handshake”), one popular theory is that the handshake began as a way of conveying peaceful intentions.

By extending their empty right hands, strangers could show they were not holding weapons and bore no ill will.

Greetings across cultures have long served to signal peaceful intent.

Whether it is a bow in Japan, pressing palms together in India or a handshake in the West, such greetings have long served as a social peace treaty.

Over the centuries, however, the handshake evolved beyond a survival gesture into the ultimate trust-building tool.

A HuffPost essay titled “The Power of a Handshake” noted that the gesture serves as a first step toward affiliation and the building of a bond with another person.

A firm handshake can improve hireability. Research by University of Iowa management professor Greg Stewart, published in the Journal of Applied Psychology, found that a firm, confident handshake signals openness and trustworthiness and can influence hiring judgments in job interviews.

That has been my experience.

When someone greets me with a cold, clammy handshake and a weak grip, my impression is not positive.

When the grip is too tight and the eye contact too eager, I sense someone is trying too hard.

But when the grip is just firm enough — and the eye contact natural and confident — my trust begins immediately.

Despite the predictions from experts, the American handshake has made a full COVID-19 recovery.

Paleoanthropologist Ella Al-Shamahi, author of “The Handshake: A Gripping History,” saw the comeback coming all along.

In her 2021 book and in interviews promoting it, she dismissed premature obituaries for the greeting, calling it “one of the gold standards of human connection” and arguing that it is deep within our DNA.

Some are not happy about that.

In a 2026 piece for The Atlantic, writer Tom Bartlett complained about men who squeeze too hard to assert dominance — noting that this is the aggressive style favored by President Donald Trump.

Which is ironic.

Trump, a self-described germaphobe, wrote in his 1997 book that the handshake was “one of the curses of American society.” He called it “barbaric” in interviews and said in 2020 that people might stop shaking hands, noting he would not be upset if the custom ended.

But the good old American handshake isn’t going anywhere. Despite shifting fashions, it remains one of our most instinctive gestures.

You can shake on it.

Tom Purcell’s column is distributed exclusively by Cagle Cartoons newspaper syndicate.