West Ranch flag football falls short in Division 4 championship to Valley Christian  

It’s been a season of trial and error for head coach David Therasse and his Wildcats. But after a 33-18 loss to the Valley Christian Defenders of Cerritos during Saturday’s Division 4 flag football championship, Therasse believes the 2026 season was a success for his team.

“I really wanted this for the girls. They came here and this is where they got last year, and you can see it on the girls that were here last year. They really wanted this,” Therasse said afterward. “We have a young team. We have only two senior starters, and a lot of girls coming back. So, next year is going to be great.”

The defeat in Huntington Beach marked the Wildcats’ second-consecutive season finishing as the California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section’s Division 4 flag football runners-up.

With the finalist finish, Therasse is hoping that the growth his players have gone throughout the season can help build his program for future seasons — and that although the team fell short of its ultimate goal, the standard has been set for the West Ranch flag football program.

“I don’t think the girls thought that we were able to do this,” he said. “I think their faith in the program and what we’ve been doing just built at the playoffs went on. I’m ready to get back here next year.”

While West Ranch fell short, the Wildcats showed fight in Saturday’s Division 4 championship.

At halftime, the Wildcats trailed the Defenders, 7-6, and had momentum after junior quarterback Kara Carnes delivered a late first-half touchdown pass to senior receiver Alora Glass.

But in the second half, Valley Christian’s offense turned up the tempo.

Valley Christian quarterback Molly Douglas tossed a touchdown pass to Xoe Carter and extended the lead over West Ranch, 14-6, with five minutes remaining in the third. And in the game’s final minutes, Valley Christian extended its lead with another Douglas touchdown.

Facing a 9-point deficit, Carnes led the Wildcats downfield and found Glass against in the endzone and cut Valley Christian’s led to 21-18 with three minutes remaining in the game.

But in the end, the game got away from West Ranch with Valley Christian’s offense scoring 12 points in the game’s final two minutes to put the Wildcats away.

Carnes tossed for three touchdowns with Glass coming down with each reception.

After the game, Therasse spoke on Glass’ performance and leadership that he hopes underclassmen can emulate in future seasons with the senior receiver graduating following the season.

“If you put the ball in her hands, she’s gone,” he said. “If I could take her movement and put it into my girls, we’re going to be a hell of a team. And with that, I really think next year, we’re going to be better.”

As the Wildcats look toward the offseason, Therasse plans on getting back to work and working with next year’s roster on what the team looks to achieve.

Although the 2027 fall season seems far and away, for Therasse the work to succeed next season starts right away for his program.

“This sport is still so new. But every week it’s a little different and every week we learn something new,” he said. “I’m going to go through the film and pull the things I like and the things I don’t like and look to work towards next year.”