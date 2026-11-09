‘Wine Under the Roof’ brings a barrel of fun to community  

Wine, camaraderie, and delicious food were just some of the ingredients for a fun-filled night at the WiSH-Hart District Education Foundation’s annual “Wine Under the Roof” event at Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida on Thursday evening.

Community members gathered in the courtyard of the SCV Senior Center enjoying the crisp air and the Valencia High School jazz band playing in the background, while walking to different vendors to see what they had to offer.

Members of the William S. Hart Union High School District smile for a photo at the WiSH-Hart District Education Foundation’s “Wine Under the Roof” at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida in Santa Clarita, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. Kamryn Martell/The Signal

Amy Daniels, executive director of WiSH Foundation, said it was important for the foundation to have an event that is adult-friendly because it helps raise the money for the students.

“Well, No. 1 is exposure. It gives us an opportunity to get in front of people and really share what our mission is. No. 2, it’s very important these days because funding is low. A lot of small nonprofits are suffering, and WiSH is no different, and it’s very, very important that the community understands the needs that we fulfill, and the support, and the impact that we have,” Daniels said.

Daniels said that seeing the community come together to support is wonderful because WiSH is a true community nonprofit.

Kaitlin Pi grabs a drink from Damien Heartwell at the WiSH-Hart District Education Foundation’s “Wine Under the Roof” at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida in Santa Clarita, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. Kamryn Martell/The Signal

“The use of this community is our greatest asset, and even if you don’t have kids in the district, our home values are tied to that grade school down the street. So this is a whole community effort, and WiSH’s success is our community success,” Daniels said.

Alex Hafizi, chairman of the board for WiSH, said it is amazing to witness the support of the community because WiSH needs it more than anything, especially with the services they provide to the students of the William S. Hart Union High School District.

He added that his favorite part of the evening is the wine and food pairings that the vendors come up with.

Valencia High School Jazz Band play music at the WiSH-Hart District Education Foundation’s “Wine Under the Roof” at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida in Santa Clarita, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. Kamryn Martell/The Signal

Hafizi said he was excited this year because they included a live auction as well for attendees – something they had never done before.

“We are super excited to have this year and hopefully it’ll go well. I think there’s four items on the live auction. Yeah, it’ll be a fun one too that we added this year. There’s a few trips. What else? A trip to Hawaii, a boat trip went to Ventura Harbor, a golf trip to Palm Springs, which includes golf and a stay,” Hafizi said.

Kaitlin Pi, a teacher at Saugus High School, said she was grateful for the foundation inviting her to the evening.

“It just goes above and beyond what they’re already doing, like raising money, and then they’re also just like saying like a little small teacher appreciation as well, which is really nice and sweet,” Pi said.

Alfredo Reveles performs on stage at the WiSH-Hart District Education Foundation’s “Wine Under the Roof” at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida in Santa Clarita, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. Kamryn Martell/The Signal

Pi added that having this style of event is creative because it creates a community by socializing with Valencia’s band playing and seeing the impact of where people’s money goes.

“It’s really encouraging to see everyone come out to support and have a good night, but also for a good cause … it’s cool that all these local businesses are also donating their time and their food, what they have to offer their service which is also like donating for the Hart district,” Pi said.

Pi emphasized that there are many things people can put their money toward, but it is heartwarming that they are helping fund the schools.

Maria Slotsve, Olga Campbell and David Cantrell smile for a photo at the WiSH-Hart District Education Foundation’s “Wine Under the Roof” at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida in Santa Clarita, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. Kamryn Martell/The Signal

Carl Kanowsky, an attendee who also writes a recurring wine column in The Signal, said one of the reasons he loves living in Santa Clarita is because of the support the community gives to the nonprofits.

“Well, it’s wonderful to have this goal of doing things for the kids, but it’s not free. You got to have money to do it. And that’s what this is like. So, that’s the reason why it’s important,” Kanowsky said. “And the other thing it does is that we’ve met a lot of people here tonight that don’t have kids in the school system, but they see what support that it is. And I think it reinforces the idea of how great it is to be living in Santa Clarita.”