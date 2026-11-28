A man was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after he stabbed a family member with a knife on the 24300 block of Cross Street in Newhall on Friday evening, according to officials with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies received the call at around 11 p.m. to a family disturbance, according to Sgt. Jonathan Elizarraraz with the station.

The suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived but was located shortly after and taken into custody, Elizarraraz said.

Elizarraraz said he could not confirm how severe the injuries were at the time of this publication.

He added that the suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.