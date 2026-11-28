An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 in Manhattan Beach was felt in Santa Clarita on Saturday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey website.

The depth of the earthquake was 12.2 km, according to the USGS.

“Shallow earthquakes are between 0 and 70 km deep; intermediate earthquakes, 70-300 km deep; and deep earthquakes, 300-700 km deep. In general, the term ‘deep-focus earthquakes’ is applied to earthquakes deeper than 70 km,” according to USGS’ website.

The earthquake was felt in Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach, Redondo Beach, Torrance, Inglewood, Los Angeles, and Ventura, the USGS website reported.

As of 11:56 a.m., about 11 aftershocks have been reported near Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach, ranging between 2.7 to 4.0 in magnitude, according to USGS.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel did not receive any calls for service regarding damage, according to Keith Navarre, spokesman for the Fire Department.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were patrolling the area for damage, but Sgt. Jonathan Elizarraraz said they did not receive any calls as of the publication of this story.