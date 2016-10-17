Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

News release issued by the California Highway Patrol

 

The school year is in full swing and so is the increase of school buses on our roadways. Over one million children in California ride the bus to school every day.
To further expand public education about school buses, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) will observe National School Bus Safety Week, October 17-21. This week helps raise awareness about school bus safety to motorists, parents, teachers, and students.
It is crucial that motorists remember to exercise caution around school drop-off zones. When you see flashing red lights and the stop signal arm on a school bus activate, you are required by law to stop until the flashing red lights and stop signal arm have been deactivated.

Equally important is to remember to slow down and watch for children around school buses.
“Protecting California’s students must be a shared effort between law enforcement, government agencies, transportation professionals, the motoring public, and parents,” said CHP Commissioner Joe Farrow.
School bus drivers are a vital component in ensuring students are safely transported on California roadways.

The Department of Education and the Department of Motor Vehicles sets standards for bus drivers.

The CHP helps protect student safety through its School Bus Program.

The program includes an array of tests for bus drivers, a background investigation, health qualifications, interviews with CHP officers, and bus inspections.
The CHP is responsible for inspecting more than 24,000 school buses each year. In fiscal year 2013-2014, these buses traveled a total of almost 250 million miles.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, school buses are the safest way for children to get to and from school.

They are designed to be safer than passenger vehicles in avoiding collisions and preventing injury.

School buses transport many students at once, which decreases the number of vehicles near schools and reduces traffic congestion on our roadways.
The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security to the people of California

Comments
  • zra

    “When you see flashing red lights and the stop signal arm on a school bus activate, you are required by law to stop until the flashing red lights and stop signal arm have been deactivated.”

    This not an accurate statement. Section B below explains why.

    Section 22454 of the California Vehicle Code (CVC) states the following in summary:

    (A) The driver of any vehicle, upon meeting or overtaking, from either direction, any school bus equipped with signs as required in this code, that is stopped for the purpose of loading or unloading any schoolchildren and displays a flashing red light signal and stop signal arm, as defined in paragraph (4) of subdivision (b) of Section 25257, if equipped with a stop signal arm, visible from front or rear, shall bring the vehicle to a stop immediately before passing the school bus and shall not proceed past the school bus until the flashing red light signal and stop signal arm, if equipped with a stop signal arm, cease operation.

    (B) The driver of a vehicle upon a divided highway or multiple-lane highway need not stop upon meeting or passing a school bus that is upon the other side of the roadway. For the purposes of this subdivision, a multiple-lane highway is any highway that has two or more lanes of travel in each direction.”

  • Jim Wathen

    Placerita JR Highschool has failed our daughter and family! For months our daughter has been bullied, intimidated and alienated by a group of girls who were supposedly her “friends”. The Counselor, Assistant Principal, and Principal failed to follow necessary protocol and proper disciplinary action allowing individuals to continue their underhanded behavior. Better yet some of them are part of Honors Society and SSA! An organized effort to prevent BULLYING! These girls need to be held accountable and better yet our Public Servants need to be held responsible!