Louise Logan, right, and other protesters gather on the corner of McBean Parkway and Magic Mountain Parkway in Valencia on Saturday to demonstrate in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington and other such demonstrations. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal
Voices of protest can be heard around the world after President Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday and the Santa Clarita Valley was no exception.

Dozens of people gathered in Valencia on the corner of McBean Parkway and Magic Mountain Parkway for several hours on Saturday in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington and other such demonstrations happening around the world.

Rick Pratt holds up a sign at a protest in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington and other such demonstrations at McBean Parkway and Magic Mountain Parkway in Valencia on Saturday. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

“We just wanted to have a presence to show Santa Clarita residents want their views heard,” said Louise Logan, who organized the event.

Logan feels that both feminist and democratic ideals are under threat with the viewpoints and aggressive rhetoric displayed by the new administration.

Among those ideals include diversity, inclusiveness, and the right to affordable healthcare.

These beliefs were echoed by the protesters, with chants such as “improve it, don’t remove it,” which Joyce Woodford led while holding a sign that said, “ACA saves lives.”

Woodford is scared about the future of the United States and was present on Saturday to voice those concerns.

“I am a longtime feminist and very worried we are going to turn back the clock on progress,” said Woodford.

Others, such as Rick Pratt, were demonstrating in support of those he feels will be not be represented in America under Trump’s regime. Those include Muslims, immigrants, homosexuals and more.

Protesters hold up signs on the corner of McBean Parkway and Magic Mountain Parkway in Valencia on Saturday at a demonstration in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington and other such demonstrations. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

“They clearly are out for a very small slice of America,” said Pratt.

“I support people of all stripes, all religions and all colors.”

The idea to join forces with the protests happening around the world came up during a Santa Clarita Valley United for Progress meeting on Monday, where member Donna Davidson suggested having a presence in Santa Clarita in solidarity with the other demonstrations.

The goal of the protest wasn’t just to join the voices of others around the world, but also to put pressure on elected officials and show that others in SCV feel threatened by the current American climate.

“We need to let our elected officials know there is way more people in SCV who feel the way we do,” said Logan.

Rick Pratt takes a picture of Joyce Woodford at a protest in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington and other such demonstrations at McBean Parkway and Magic Mountain Parkway in Valencia on Saturday. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal
  • Gil Mertz

    If conservatives had pulled a stunt like this the day after ex-president Obama got elected, it would have been branded as the biggest exercise of racism in history.

    This protest is driven by one thing – the left’s obsession with abortion. And not one – not a single one of these extremists voted for Trump. And he STILL won easily.

    • Phil

      Except for the fact he lost the popular vote by almost 3 million….

      • Gil Mertz

        Phil, there are more than 3,000 counties in the United States. Would you be in favor of about five large counties in California and New York to determine the President for the rest of the country? Because of the brilliance of our Founding Fathers, states like Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina and all the rest of the states had a voice in the election.

        Trump won over 2,600 counties compared to Clinton. Take out California where Trump never campaigned and among the remaining 49 states, Trump beat Clinton by over a million votes.

        But pointing to the popular vote vs the Electoral College is like arguing that because your football team had more time of possession or gained the most yards, that should be more important than the final score.

        FINAL SCORE: Trump 306 Clinton 232 Deal with it.

  • Gil Mertz

    BTW – the photos of the ridiculous banners illustrate the IQ of the protestors.

    “Jesus was a protestor” Really? Can you name the political rally Jesus attended while shouting and holding a stupid sign?

    “ACA Saves Lives” from a pro-abortion protestor. Brilliant!

    But my favorite from a Clinton-supporting Democrat is this one: “Facts Matter”

    Runner up would the stooge carrying the sign that he supports LGBTQIA. These guys better decide what they are. There’s only 19 letters of the alphabet left.