Voices of protest can be heard around the world after President Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday and the Santa Clarita Valley was no exception.

Dozens of people gathered in Valencia on the corner of McBean Parkway and Magic Mountain Parkway for several hours on Saturday in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington and other such demonstrations happening around the world.

“We just wanted to have a presence to show Santa Clarita residents want their views heard,” said Louise Logan, who organized the event.

Logan feels that both feminist and democratic ideals are under threat with the viewpoints and aggressive rhetoric displayed by the new administration.

Among those ideals include diversity, inclusiveness, and the right to affordable healthcare.

These beliefs were echoed by the protesters, with chants such as “improve it, don’t remove it,” which Joyce Woodford led while holding a sign that said, “ACA saves lives.”

Woodford is scared about the future of the United States and was present on Saturday to voice those concerns.

“I am a longtime feminist and very worried we are going to turn back the clock on progress,” said Woodford.

Others, such as Rick Pratt, were demonstrating in support of those he feels will be not be represented in America under Trump’s regime. Those include Muslims, immigrants, homosexuals and more.

“They clearly are out for a very small slice of America,” said Pratt.

“I support people of all stripes, all religions and all colors.”

The idea to join forces with the protests happening around the world came up during a Santa Clarita Valley United for Progress meeting on Monday, where member Donna Davidson suggested having a presence in Santa Clarita in solidarity with the other demonstrations.

The goal of the protest wasn’t just to join the voices of others around the world, but also to put pressure on elected officials and show that others in SCV feel threatened by the current American climate.

“We need to let our elected officials know there is way more people in SCV who feel the way we do,” said Logan.