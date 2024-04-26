Deputies arrest 3 after carjacking 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies credited “ground-level police work” with the arrests of several suspects after a warrant was served at a Newhall home.

Deputies received a report of a carjacking at gunpoint around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the Carls Jr. on Lyons Avenue.

The deputies who responded to the call canvassed the area, spoke to neighbors and found footage of the incident from a nearby Ring camera, according to Deputy Robert Jensen.

Using that information, deputies at the scene “followed the leads backward,” Jensen added, which led them to a residence on Atwood Boulevard, off Lyons Avenue, where they found the vehicle that had been stolen and two suspects about 1 mile from the Carl’s Jr.

One of the suspects was taken into custody and another eluded arrest, he said, although station officials believe they have information regarding the suspect’s identity.

While deputies were investigating the residence, two other individuals identified in court records as documented local gang members were arrested on suspicion of unrelated charges: possession of controlled substances for sale.