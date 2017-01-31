Valencia extended its hold on the Foothill League boys soccer standings Tuesday after a win over Golden Valley, 4-2.

The Vikings (14-2-3 overall, 7-0-0 in Foothill) got scores from four different players. Gonzalo Sanchez, Julio Dominguez, Luke Fowble and Josh Ferguson scored a goal apiece.

If Saugus loses or ties Friday against Golden Valley, Valencia can clinch a second straight league title outright with a win over Canyon.

If Saugus loses, Valencia can clinch a share of the title with a tie.

Valencia can’t clinch Friday if Saugus wins.

Golden Valley (2-12-2 overall) dropped to 1-5-1 in league play.

Hart 3, Canyon 0

Hart’s Jesus Trejo registered two goals while fellow teammate Jacob Tomaszewski scored on a penalty kick to lead the Indians to a 3-0 win over Canyon Tuesday. Hart (14-5-3) extended its league record to 4-2-1. Canyon fell to 0-6-1 in league.

Saugus 3, West Ranch 0

Three different players for Saugus scored goals during the Centurions’ 3-0 win over West Ranch (2-5-0 league) Tuesday. Josh De Leon, Frank Ornelas and James Johnson scored for Saugus (11-5-4 overall, 5-1-1 league.)