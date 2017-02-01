SOURCE: City of Santa Clarita

A new trend is gaining momentum around the globe and it has the City of Santa Clarita’s gears turning.

Bike share programs make bikes more accessible to families, tourists and commuters, and now, the City of Santa Clarita is considering a bike share program of their own.

Residents are encouraged to share their feedback now through Friday, March 31, 2017, via a bike share survey available at BikeSantaClarita.com. Those who complete the survey will be eligible to be randomly selected to win gift cards.

With a bike share program, individuals can pay a small fee to borrow and return bikes at local, conveniently placed stations for uses such as recreation, commuting and tourism.

Since the City of Santa Clarita was incorporated in 1987, over 100 miles of paths have been established for bicycle and pedestrian use. The City’s goal of connecting residents throughout the City in a safe and convenient way has led to the consideration of bringing a bike share program to Santa Clarita.

The direct link to the bike share survey is surveymonkey.com/r/SCVBikeShare. For more information or questions regarding the bike share survey, please contact Evan Thomason at ethomason@santa-clarita.com or at (661) 286-4167.