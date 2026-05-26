Photos: Cricket tournament

The Santa Clarita Cricket Academy held the finals for the organization’s first-ever Youth Cricket Tournament at Central Park on Saturday. The organization, which was founded two years ago, boasts 80 to 90 registered students.
Habeba Mostafa
Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].