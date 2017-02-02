Palmdale woman arrested in fatal motorcycle crash

By Jim Holt -
A Palmdale woman has been arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter in connection with last year’s traffic collision that claimed the life of 28-year-old Dale Zack.

Oliva Amayo Mendoza, 34, was arrested Wednesday morning on suspicion of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence following a year-long investigation by traffic detectives at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

She was placed in custody with bail set at $25,000, according to arrest papers maintained by the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Inmate Information Center.

“The vehicular manslaughter stems from a fatal traffic collision that occurred on or about Feb. 11, 2016, at the southbound Highway 14 freeway off ramp for Placerita Canyon Road and Sierra Highway,” Lt. Ignacio Somoano told the Signal Thursday.

“After an almost year-long investigation, a misdemeanor charge was filed against the driver who caused the accident, in which a motorcyclist was killed,” he said.

Zack was killed after his vehicle hit a car on Sierra Highway in Newhall, Sgt. Richard Cohen, now retired, told The Signal at the time of the crash.

The motorcyclist was northbound on Sierra Highway approaching the Highway 14 off-ramp at Placerita Canyon Road when his vehicle collided with another.

  • billkealey

    The slow moving wheels of justice. A whole year to file charges? I’m shocked she was still around to arrest. As an old time biker myself I tell folks who are new to riding that while out there enjoying “fists in the wind” you absolutely have to pretend that everyone is trying to hit you on purpose. That’s the only way unfortunately to survive out there with all the idiots who don’t pay attention to what they are doing. I’ve had many extremely close situations that if I didn’t ride with the aforementioned thought I could have been killed many times or at the very least seriously mangled. Riders be careful out there and to all you others stop being so distracted while buzzing around 60, 70, 80 miles an hour or more while traveling in a couple 1000 pounds of lethal metal.