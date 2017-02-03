At least six males attacked a lone male on a quiet residential street in Stevenson Ranch Thursday, resulting in head injuries to the victim and the ensuing arrest of three suspects.

Two young men and a juvenile were arrested on suspicion of assault with intent to cause bodily harm.

Three other suspects in the attack – who allegedly stomped on the victim’s head – remain at large.

“The victim and a suspect had a verbal confrontation stemming from past conflicts by associates of both parties,” Lt. Ignacio Somoano of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station told The Signal Friday.

The attack happened Thursday afternoon on the 27000 block of Fairway Lane, west of The Old Road and north of Valencia Boulevard.

The suspect was joined by five others who then attacked the lone male, Somoano said.

“A group of approximately 6 males attacked the victim, punching him numerous times, including kicking him on the head,” he said.

“The victim sustained injuries that required medical treatment,” Somoano said.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were called to a house on the 27000 block of Fairway Lane shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday.

“This was for a sick person requiring advanced life support,” Fire Department Inspector Joey Marron told The Signal. “It was a male with head injuries.”

Deputies responding to the attack caught up with half of the alleged attackers mid-afternoon.

“Three of the six suspects were located, detained and eventually arrested for Assault with a Deadly Weapon, shod foot, and assault with intent to commit Great Bodily Injury,” said Somoano, who was recently assigned to be in charge of the sheriff’s Detective Section.

His reference to “shod foot” refers to an assault involving the kicking or stomping of a victim by an assailant wearing shoes. Detectives investigating such an attack consider the shoe to be a weapon used in the attack.

Deputies arrested two students and a juvenile shortly before 3:20 p.m. Thursday.

Ryan Kim, 18, of West Covina, and Justin Jihoo Chung, of Valencia, who turned 18 on Tuesday, were each arrested on felony assault likely to produce great bodily injury.

Each was placed in custody at the SCV Sheriff’s jail with bail set at $30,000.

Deputies disclosed no information about the juvenile arrested.

Kim and Chung were scheduled to appear in San Fernando Superior Court Monday.

