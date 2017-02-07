A skateboarder who allegedly stole a gun from a Stevenson Ranch store and then wheeled out of sight became the subject of a manhunt Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday when a young man entered a store on 25200 block of The Old Road, grabbed a firearm kept there and fled, Sgt. Dan Dantice of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said.

“He took a firearm and he fled the store, on a skateboard,” Dantice said.

“He was last seen on The Old Road on a skateboard. Deputies are currently looking for him,” he said, shortly before 2:30 p.m.

The only description of the suspect given to deputies was that the skateboarder was wearing jeans and blue shirt, Dantice said.

No shots were fired and no one was injured.

“The firearm was unloaded,” Dantice said.

