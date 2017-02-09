Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

College of the Canyons baseball defeated Cosumnes River of Sacremento 12-7 in eight innings on Thursday afternoon. The game was called early due to darkness.

With the Hawks up 6-0, Cole Kleszcz doubled to the right center, allowing for Wes Felber to get COC’s first run in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Calvin Estrada and Anthony Lepre scored in the bottom of the sixth.

Kleszcz homered to start the bottom of the seventh. Blake Doremus doubled to center field, followed by runs from Lepre and Anthony Medina. Felber singled to the left side, allowing for a Chris May run. Doremus next scored on an error. Kleszcz homered for the second time to close out the inning, with Felber and Lomeli adding runs.

Cosumnes River scored in the top of the eighth, but Lepre had the final word, finishing the eighth inning with a home run.

COC next plays tomorrow at 1 p.m. against Cosumnes River at home.

Haley Sawyer
https://www.clippings.me/haleymsawyer
A Pennsylvania native, Haley Sawyer has covered sports across the country. She is a graduate of Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh and primarily covers Football, boys basketball, girls soccer and girls golf for The Signal.
