More than 200 parents and students visited Leona Cox Community School Wednesday night to play standard-based math games as part of the school’s annual Family Math Night.

“It was a great surprise to see how many people were able to come out,” said Heather Drew, assistant principal of Leona Cox Elementary School. “We got to see the community come together as a whole to support education.”

Students had the chance to play games at their grade level which also met their state standards of education.

Kindergartners played with Bee-Bots, a robot for young children, and participated in a math bingo game, while fifth and sixth grade students used QR codes to use different applications online.

Other grade levels had the chance to play addition war, create shapes using a peg board and rubber bands, play a math card game, form arrays using conversation hearts, play with die and use Chromebooks applications.

“All of that supported the curriculum we have here,” Drew said.

Before the event, teachers gave their students a chance to participate in the games in the classroom and encouraged them to attend the Math Night.

“Teachers practiced the games with their students so the students knew how to facilitate the games with students at different grade levels,” Drew said.

Drew said students loved being able to play games with their siblings in younger grade levels and parents enjoyed being able to play simple games, like Bingo, with their children.

“One of the best things about that whole entire night is parents are not only playing games with their kids, but they are also playing educational games with their kids,” Drew said.

The school also offered free dinner and soft drinks to the families who attended the event.

“We’re trying to provide more givebacks to our families since we are a Title 1 site,” Drew said. “It was a really nice time for our families to come together.”

