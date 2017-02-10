Valencia High coach Jerry Mike wanted Kayla Konrad to break the record. Konrad wanted her teammates to keep shooting.

The Vikings wanted to close out their fifth straight Foothill League title with a strong performance.

Everybody won.

Konrad scored her 38th and 39th points late in the fourth quarter before exiting to applause with 24 seconds left in a 79-21 home win over Hart High on Friday.

We onto the playoffs now 🏀🏀 pic.twitter.com/GKoEOrNhso — ken (@kenadeehonaker) February 11, 2017

After breaking the Vikings’ single-game record with 35 points earlier this season, Konrad surpassed former Hart player Ashlee Trebilcock’s record for points scored in a Foothill League girls basketball game (38) set in 2005.

“Coach Mike told me (about the record) with like four minutes to go,” Konrad said. “But I told my teammates, ‘If you’re open, shoot it. Don’t feel obligated to give it to me.’”

There were plenty of points to go around anyway.

Valencia’s Kenadee Honaker scored 16 points, while Ashlee Ane followed with 10 points.

Chyanne Pagkalinawan had nine points for the Vikings (22-5 overall, 9-1 in Foothill), who shared the 2017 Foothill title with Canyon, the third time in the last five years the teams have been co-champs.

Due to a coin flip, Canyon will carry the Foothill’s first-place seed to the CIF-Southern Section Division 1AA playoffs.

Konrad scored 17 points in a runaway first half Friday.

The Vikings led 25-0 after six minutes. Their full-court, trapping press created 15 turnovers that led to numerous fast breaks.

Hart managed one field goal through two quarters.

Not a bad Foothill send off for Valencia’s most successful senior class.

Konrad, Honaker, Jade Jordan and Ane have gone 37-3 in league over four seasons.

“These girls are amazing,” Ane said. “I love every moment with them. I’m never going to forget this. It’s probably the best years of my life.”

Ane said Friday was about playing Valencia’s style.

“We just wanted to play as a team like we always have and end on a good game, share the ball with everyone,” she said. “We just wanted everyone to have a good game.”

Valencia positioned itself to run the table for the second straight Foothill season after knocking off Canyon, 47-45, on Jan. 17. But the Cowboys stunned the Vikings, 64-48, at Valencia on Feb. 3, snapping Valencia’s 23-game league winning streak.

Now the Vikings’ attention turns to the playoffs.

“We just want to go out with a bang,” Konrad said. “It’s been an awesome season.”