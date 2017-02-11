Sheriff’s officials are on the lookout for a man that allegedly stole a purse from a person at a Santa Clarita Walmart on Saturday.

After stealing the purse, the man dropped it in the parking lot and drove off in a white Hyundai with two other individuals in the car.

“Apparently, a purse was stolen from a victim and recovered in the parking lot,” said Lt. Bryan Aguilera of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Sheriff’s officials did detain someone after the incident but discovered that individual was not the suspect.

The suspect is a black male last seen wearing jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt.

The call was reported at 1:36 p.m.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the SCV Sheriff’s Station at (661)-255-1121.