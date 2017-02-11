A man matching the description of a suspect in a suspected purse snatching is detained by Santa Clarita Sheriff's deputies at the Walmart Super Center on Carl Boyer Drive in Santa Clarita on Saturday. Officials determined that person was not the suspect and released him. Dan Watson/The Signal
Sheriff’s officials are on the lookout for a man that allegedly stole a purse from a person at a Santa Clarita Walmart on Saturday.

After stealing the purse, the man dropped it in the parking lot and drove off in a white Hyundai with two other individuals in the car.

“Apparently, a purse was stolen from a victim and recovered in the parking lot,” said Lt. Bryan Aguilera of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Sheriff’s officials did detain someone after the incident but discovered that individual was not the suspect.

The suspect is a black male last seen wearing jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt.

The call was reported at 1:36 p.m.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the SCV Sheriff’s Station at (661)-255-1121.

