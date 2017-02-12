Mysteries were uncovered about antqiue photos, clocks, paintings and more during the 4th annual Antique Appraisal Day at the Old Town Newhall Library on Saturday.

“Antiques aren’t reproduced today of course,” said antique collector Ed Sanders. “There is history to them.”

Approximately 80 people brought in their antiques to be evaluated by appraisers to find more about the origin and possible worth of their items.

“We have five appraisers, some of them have specialties,” said Vicky Yeretzian, a member with Friends of the Library who coordinated the event.

“All of these people are very experienced and certified.”

Betsy Swallow had been surrounded by antiques growing up and she has always wondered about the items that surrounded her as a child.

“I’m interested in finding out what these pieces are that I’ve lived with and have grown up with for so long,” Swallow said.

Last year, a man brought in a kimono that was approximately 100 years old and worth 25,000 dollars.

“It can be anything from baseball cards to a Chinese screen,” Yeretzian said.

All proceeds of the event will go towards funding programs at the library through Friends of the Library.