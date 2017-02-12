A reported stolen vehicle was found in 75 feet down a ravine just west of Sierra Highway near Placerita Canyon Road on Saturday night, law enforcement officials confirmed.

“Because of the wind and rain, we couldn’t recover (the vehicle) until today,” Sgt. Cortland Meyers with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said.

The stolen, white, Nissan Frontier was reported stolen to the sheriff’s station at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. It was reported from the 23000 block of Via Canon in Newhall.

The car found approximately a mile and a half away from that location later on Saturday night.

On Sunday morning, a tow truck attached a cable to the truck and pulled it out of the ravine.