The 2017 Employment Law Update is scheduled for Feb. 21, 11:45 a.m. in the grand ballroom at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Town Center Drive.

The fifth annual event is hosted by the Valley Industry Association and presented by David Poole and Brian Koegle, partners with the Santa Clarita business law firm of Poole & Shaffery, LLP.

“California has some of the nation’s strictest business regulations, and the laws are changing every year,” Koegle said in a statement. “Businesses – particularly the many small businesses in Santa Clarita Valley – simply cannot afford to ignore changes, especially when violations can result in thousands of dollars in fines. This luncheon helps business owners navigate complicated issues.”

He said that falling out of compliance with employment-related laws be catastrophic for businesses.

Topics will include minimum wage and exempt salary updates, paid sick leave, modification to equal pay statutes, an update on workplace discrimination and retaliation policies, forecast of 2017 legislation and court rulings, employee handbook updates, and legalized marijuana and its use in the workplace

“Common employment law-related lawsuits include wage and hour disputes, wrongful termination, discrimination, and harassment,” Koegle said. “This luncheon provides businesses the information they need to ensure they’re in compliance.”

Attendees are encouraged to register early by visiting www.employmentlawrsvp.com. Tickets are $45 if reserved by Feb. 16. There will also be a question-and-answer session following the main presentation.