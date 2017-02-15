The sunny and nearly 80-degree weather did not stop 35 students from Congregation Beth Shalom (CBS) Preschool from putting on their sweatshirts and gloves to play in eight tons of snow Wednesday.

As part of the preschool’s annual Snow Day, young students make snowmen and snowballs and play on sleds and scooters.

“They love snow day,” said Carol Bloom, director of Early Childhood Education at Congregation Beth Shalom. “When they know it is coming up they get so excited about it every year.”

Bloom said CBS Preschool made it a “fun-filled day” by making snow cones for the children and watching the “Trolls” movie.

To raise money for the event, the preschool hosts a “Trike-A-Thon” with students and families each year.

“We do this once a year and we raise money for snow day,” Bloom said.

Wednesday’s warm weather was welcomed by Bloom and her students, who only had to wear a light sweatshirt to enjoy the snow.

“They didn’t have to wear hats or coats or sweat in them,” Bloom said. “It was a sweatshirt and gloves kind of day in the sun; a typical California snow day.”

