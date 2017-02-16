Officials at College of the Canyons issued a warning after receiving reports of a man having exposed himself to a woman on campus Wednesday afternoon.

The warning to the “campus community” was issued according to college board policy regarding crimes committed on campus.

“The victim reported that while she was walking near the bus stop adjacent to the Valencia campus parking lot 5 an African American male, about 25 years old approached in his car,” the warning reads.

“He rolled down the window and got her attention by saying ‘excuse me.’ The victim approached the stopped car and saw his exposed penis.”

College officials who issued the warning described the suspect’s car as a white, 4-door Saturn in good condition. No license plate was observed.

The suspect was described as male, African American, approximately 25 years old, thin, close cropped hair or bald and was wearing dark jeans and a dark jacket over a plaid shirt.

College staffers advise anyone with information about the crime, to report it to Campus Safety immediately.

“If you have been a victim of a similar crime, please seek assistance from Campus Safety,” the college warning reads, advising all to “be aware of your surroundings, and, if you see something – say something.”

Campus Safety phone number: 661-362-3229 or 661-510-3882. Campus Safety is located in X-8.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarthurholt