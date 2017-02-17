Test drives were available by reservation for the new 2017 Acura NSX , hybrid electric sports car with three electric motors, a 3.5-liter V-6 engine and a combined output of 573 horsepower at Valencia Acura in Valencia on Thursday. Dan Watson/The Signal
Valencia Acura was chosen as the first Acura dealer in the nation to give test drives of the new Acura NSX, a hybrid electric sports car
with three electric motors, a 3.5-liter V-6 engine and a combined output of 573 horsepower.
Only 1,000 of the vehicles are being produced. The test drives were given by reservation on Thursday.
The Santa Clarita Valley Signal Executive Vice President Russ Briley, left, discusses the new 2017 Acura NSX in “Valencia red” with Dee Norwood of Valencia Acura in the showroom before a test drive of the hybrid electric sports car with three electric motors, a 3.5-liter V-6 engine and a combined output of 573 horsepower at Valencia Acura in Valencia on Thursday. Dan Watson/The Signal
Valencia Acura Service Manager Russ Stevenson, center, goes over the controls of the new 2017 Acura NSX with Santa Clarita Valley Signal Executive Vice President Russ Briley before he takes a test drive in the hybrid electric sports car with three electric motors, a 3.5-liter V-6 engine and a combined output of 573 horsepower at Valencia Acura in Valencia on Thursday. Dan Watson/The Signal
Santa Clarita Valley Signal Executive Vice President Russ Briley exits the car after his test drive in the 2017 Acura NSX hybrid electric sports car at Valencia Acura on Thursday. Dan Watson/The Signal