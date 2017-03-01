County prosecutors have asked sheriff’s deputies for more information about an attack a month ago in which six males allegedly attacked a lone male on a quiet residential street in Stevenson Ranch Thursday, resulting in head injuries to the victim and the ensuing arrest of three suspects.

The attack happened on the afternoon of Feb. 2 on the 27000 block of Fairway Lane, west of The Old Road and north of Valencia Boulevard.

Two young men and a juvenile were arrested on suspicion of assault with intent to cause bodily harm.

At the time, three other suspects in the attack – who allegedly stomped on the victim’s head – remained at large and were sought by deputies. They were later located.

The criminal case against three of the young males – two 18-year-old men and a juvenile – was submitted to prosecutors, who sent the case back to deputies requesting more information before they proceed.

“Our statement is that a case was presented and our office has requested additional investigation be conducted before determining whether to file charges,” Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office told The Signal Wednesday.

The two arrested men are not currently in custody.

“Both of the defendants bonded out,” Santiago said earlier this month.

The mother of one of the accused men told The Signal Wednesday she plans to convey circumstances surrounding the incident once the case is heard in court – if it ever gets to court.

She said the attack began with a racist comment.

On the day of the incident, paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were called to a house on the 27000 block of Fairway Lane shortly before 9 p.m.

“This was for a sick person requiring advanced life support,” Fire Department Inspector Joey Marron told The Signal at the time. “It was a male with head injuries.”

Deputies responding to the attack caught up with half of the alleged attackers mid-afternoon.

“Three of the six suspects were located, detained and eventually arrested for Assault with a Deadly Weapon, shod foot, and assault with intent to commit Great Bodily Injury,” said Somoano, who was recently assigned to be in charge of the sheriff’s Detective Section.

His reference to “shod foot” refers to an assault involving the kicking or stomping of a victim by an assailant wearing shoes. Detectives investigating such an attack consider the shoe to be a weapon used in the attack.

