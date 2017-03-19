Wesley Patton, 27, gives Ean Hermann, 20, a hug at the TwentyONEderful booth that was set up at Westfield Valencia Town Center on Sunday in honor of World Down Syndrome Day, which is on Tuesday. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

Within a day of giving birth to her son 20 years ago, Michelle Hermann was at the library looking for resources. Her son had been diagnosed with Down syndrome and without the internet or a support group, Hermann did not know where to turn.

Fortunately, there is a peer group in the Santa Clarita Valley that exists for exactly that reason—to offer support and resources to families experiencing Down syndrome.

That peer group, called TwentyONEderful, hosted a booth in Westfield Valencia Town Center on Sunday in honor of World Down Syndrome Day, which is on March 21.

“It’s really a day of awareness to bring more acceptance of Down syndrome,” said Kyla Kelly, a parent facilitator with TwentyONEderful and the mother of a 22-month-old son with Down syndrome.

Ean Hermann, right, greets Cami Patton at the TwentyONEderful booth at Westfield Valencia Town Center on Sunday. The booth was set up in honor of World Down Syndrome Day, which is on Tuesday. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

Despite the many obstacles a person with Down syndrome faces, he or she can still remain positive. This was the case for 20-year-old Ean Hermann who was present at the booth on Sunday.

Hermann graduated from Golden Valley High School and also participated in the Special Olympics playing basketball. Despite what may be considered a less than ideal situation, Hermann is making the best of it and bringing joy to people’s lives.

“He has shown unconditional love and happiness that I try to live by,” said Michelle Hermann, Ean’s mom.

Kyla Kelly, a parent facilitator at TwentyONEderful, shows information to Roberta Conklin Gordean as she holds her 6-year-old son, Jack Gordean, at the booth that was set up at Westfield Valencia Town Center on Sunday in honor of World Down Syndrome Day, which is on Tuesday. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+
Comments
By commenting, you agree to our terms and conditions.
  • Kyla Kelly

    Thank you for writing stories about things THAT MATTER!