Four out-of-town burglary suspects busted during an alleged early morning burglary in Canyon Country were slated to appear in court Tuesday.

The suspects – three residents of Lancaster and one from Covina, all men – were arrested by deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of felony burglary about 3:30 a.m. Friday during an alleged burglary on Soledad Canyon Road, near Sierra Highway.

“Patrol deputies responded to a business on the 18500 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country for a ‘burglary now in progress’ call,” sheriff’s spokeswoman Shirley Miller told The Signal Monday morning.

“A vehicle matching the suspect vehicle’s description was spotted by a deputy and a traffic stop was conducted,” she said.

The suspects are scheduled to appear in San Fernando Superior Court Tuesday, according to arrest papers maintained by the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Inmate Information Center.

A 21-year-old warehouse worker and an 18-year-old security guard, both from Lancaster were among the men arrested.

The other men arrested included a 22-year-old Lancaster man and a 24-year-old resident of Covina.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarthurholt