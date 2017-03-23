The 5th annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off was Thursday night at Wolf Creek Brewery in Valencia.

Up to 40 people served their best chili dish to attendees, vying for one of three spots in in several different categories.

The event also featured a silent auction, dancing, mechanical bull, photo booth and music from a live band and DJ to entertain the crowd.

SRD Straightening Reins and the Spotlight Arts Center were the nonprofits honored at the event.

SRD Straightening Reins, recently profiled in the Signal, is a local horse ranch that promotes emotional growth in children and teens by providing equine-assisted psychotherapy and equine-assisted learning workshops.

It works with young people and their families in the Los Angeles, Kern, and Ventura counties. SRD Straightening Reins’ goal is teaching youth that positive choices result in infinite possibilities.

Spotlight Arts Center’s vision is to create a community hub that promotes visual and performing arts of all mediums. Located in Newhall, their primary focus is the individual growth of members. They believe that people flourish exponentially within an inclusive, supportive and encouraging community environment.