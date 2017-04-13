With the Foothill League boys track and field title up for grabs, Canyon High decided to put on a skit to help its athletes understand what they need to do.

Distance coach Dave De Long appeared in a blue shirt, which represented Saugus. Sprints coach Eric Johnson wore green to represent Canyon.

De Long also held the league title plaque the Cowboys earned last year, but had to share with Saugus and Valencia.

“(De Long) is holding it, being Saugus, and Johnson grabs it and says ‘We’re not going to share this year,’” said Canyon Coach Paul Broneer. “It’s going to be a league title, but it’s more fun to not have to share it.”

Canyon boys track (4-0 in Foothill) is one step closer to doing that in reality, securing at least a share of the league title after beating Saugus 74-62 at Saugus on Thursday.

Final results for girls and boys from Canyon/Saugus meet. Pardon my reflection. 😂 pic.twitter.com/GMoBJG5ftu — Haley Sawyer (@haleymsawyer) April 14, 2017

It’s Canyon’s eighth straight title and 14th in the last 16 years.

“I’m blessed to have 14 assistant coaches that know what they’re doing and love doing it,” Broneer said.

Against Saugus (2-2), the Cowboys secured first and second in the 100-meter dash, the 200, the 300 hurdles and the triple jump.

Canyon also placed second and third in the shot put.

Jimmie Horton placed second in the 300 hurdles. It was his first hurdle race ever.

“I didn’t even think I could do that,” Horton said. “But I just had the right mindset and was able to do what I needed to do.”

Saugus High's Blake Walkowiak first in discus with a throw of 163'11. pic.twitter.com/xS4TS8O2QE — Haley Sawyer (@haleymsawyer) April 14, 2017

The Cents’ Blake Walkowiak threw 53 feet, 3 inches in shot put and 163-11 in discus for first place in both events, but injured his ankle during discus. There is no timetable for his return.

The Saugus girls won 78.5-57.5 and are 4-0 in league.

Mariah Castillo came in first in the 800, 1600 and 3200.

“You know you can count on them,” said Castillo of the girls distance corps.

Saugus’ Abbey Bryant also placed second in both the 100 and 300 hurdles.

The Canyon girls are 1-3.

Hart 79, West Ranch 43 (boys)

The Indians (2-2) swept in the 100, 200, 3200 and triple jump.

Andrew Mercado (19-01.50) and Mya Davis (18-09.50) came in first and second, respectively, in the long jump for the Cats (0-4).

West Ranch 84, Hart 43 (girls)

The Wildcats’ Sophia Hoelzel came in first in the 1600 (5.28.00) with Samantha Breitbach following in second (5.32.98).

Grace Waterman (2:31.05) and Peyton Washington (2:33.11) finished first and second in the 800, respectively, for West Ranch (4-0).

Hart is (0-4)

Valencia 83, Golden Valley 52 (boys)

The Vikings (3-1) claimed first in the 100, 200, 400, 800 and 1600.

Sam Pica finished first in the 400 (49.72) and first in long jump (21-02).

Golden Valley is 1-3.

Valencia 89, Golden Valley 47 (girls)

Jaliyah Berkley came in first in the 100 (12.40) and the 200 (26.00) for the Vikes (2-2).

Golden Valley’s Me’Lani Brown earned second in shot (40-02) behind Shyann Franklin (41-06) and first in discus (117-07).

Golden Valley is 1-3.