Hart golf’s Jess Scheller felt more like himself at Foothill League meet No. 4 on Tuesday.

After watching two of his teammates earn medalist honors throughout the first three league meets, Scheller finally has one for himself, carding a 1-under 72 at Valencia Country Club.

“I feel like that was a lot better than what I’ve been doing,” Scheller said. “I think that that’s more of the player that I am, compared to my other scores. Definitely.”

Jason Yoo (Hart) and Gunnar Murray (West Ranch) followed Scheller at 3-over for second and Diego Renteria (West Ranch) and Cole Scully were 5-over for fourth.

Boys golf: Top teams of Foothill League meet No. 4:

1⃣ Hart (397)

2⃣ West Ranch (398)

3⃣ Valencia (420) — Signal Sports (@SignalSports) April 19, 2017

Hart also won the day’s team competition with a score of 397, while West Ranch came in second at 398.

Valencia (420), Saugus (440), Golden Valley (465) and Canyon (576) rounded out the results.

The Indians’ one-stroke win comes a week after the Wildcats won by one stroke themselves in league meet No. 3.

But despite winning three of four meets, Hart remains cautious.

“Our coach definitely was happy for us, but after every match he pulls us aside and tells us you can’t get cocky, you have to just keep your head down,” said Scheller, a junior.

“…My freshman and sophomore year, we came out as a team guns blazing and just fizzled off.”

Scheller said that the competition between himself, Yoo and Art Thompson, who has been the top golfer in two league meets this season, is helping the Indians stay sharp.

“We’re trying to be the best on the team, and when you have a couple other guys that can play well, it forces you to play well, and I think it’s a very strong atmosphere we have going right now,” he said. “That’s why our top three have been very strong.”

Hart currently leads in the race for the Foothill League crown with a composite score of 1,175, but West Ranch is close behind at 1,188.

In the remainder of the standings, Saugus is at 1,225, Valencia 1,250, Golden Valley 1,362 and Canyon 1,662.

“As a team, it’s been a struggle because it’s easy to get on top, but it’s hard to say on top especially in golf because it’s such an inconsistent sport,” Scheller said. “We still have two matches ahead, and I believe in us and I know that West Ranch is definitely going to come looking at us.”

League play continues with the Newhall Cup, which takes place next week on Tuesday and Thursday at TPC Valencia.