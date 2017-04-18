The Master’s University (TMU) announced its appointment of John Stead, a TMU professor and former vice president of academic affairs, to the position of senior vice president and provost Tuesday.

“The challenge of continually supporting and strengthening of our faculty and staff, and most importantly, upholding the gospel as the sure foundation of the university is my foremost commitment,” Stead said in a press release. “Ultimately, there is no university without our beloved students.”

In his 47 years at TMU, Stead acted as a professor of history and political studies, and an adjunct professor for the Center for Professional Studies. From 1979 to 1995, he also served as the vice president of academic affairs.

He holds a bachelor’s and master’s from California State University, Los Angeles and a doctorate from the University of Southern California (USC) in American politics, political theory and comparative politics.

“[I’m] thankful to have John move into this role that he is so highly qualified to fill due to his education, history at the university and long-standing commitment to Christ,” TMU President John MacArthur said in a statement. “He is a highly respected educator in the echelons of academia, as well as a favorite of the students with his wisdom and personal interest in their lives.”

Throughout his nearly 50 years at TMU, Stead has seen the university undergo several changes.

He remembers the college’s first accreditation in 1975, MacArthur’s inauguration as president when Los Angeles Baptist College became The Master’s College in 1985 and the transition of The Master’s College to The Master’s University last year.

During the last three decades, Stead was heavily involved with issues surrounding the college’s accreditation and the expansion of its academic program, according to TMU’s website.

Stead’s appointment follows TMU’s Executive Vice President Lee Duncan’s announcement that he will be leaving the university to move back into the world of accreditation.

Stead will officially assume his new role following TMU’s 90th Commencement Ceremony on May 5.

ccox@signalscv.com

661-287-5575

On Twitter as @_ChristinaCox_