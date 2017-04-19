A jury has found a Sylmar man guilty of possessing child pornography, according to a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Elias Rojas-Diaz, 46, was convicted Monday of one felony count of possession of child pornography, DA spokeswoman Shiara Davila-Morales told The Signal Tuesday.

Rojas-Diaz, whose jury trial began Apr. 11, appeared Monday in court Foltz Criminal Justice Center in downtown Los Angeles where jurors rendered their verdict late in the afternoon.

Rojas-Diaz who faces a maximum of sentence of three years in prison, is scheduled to appear back in court for sentencing on May 17 in Dept. 127 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

“Upon sentencing, Rojas-Diaz will be required to register as a sex offender for life,” Davila-Morales said.

Deputy District Attorney Angela Brunson of the Cyber Crime Division prosecuted the case.

Rojas-Diaz was arrested July 31, 2015 by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station patrol deputies in cooperation with two specialized law enforcement teams investigating computer sex crimes.

Prosecutors who filed the felony complaint against Rojs-Diaz in July 2015 alleged he sent or brought obscene material into the state on March 4, 2013.

They also allege he possessed child pornography, knowing “that the matter depicted a person under the age of 18 years, personally engaging in and simulating sexual conduct.”

Rojas-Diaz had pleaded not guilty in September to the charges filed against him, DA spokesman Ricardo Santiago said at the time.

