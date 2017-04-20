Although West Ranch boys tennis has now clinched at least a share of its fourth consecutive Foothill League title, the team knows winning the crown every year isn’t a given.

“For sure we have to work for it,” said Wildcat Noah Morrow. “We definitely do set it as our goal every year. We work every day to try to achieve that goal and thankfully this year we did.”

They did it after defeating Hart High 18-0 at West Ranch on Thursday.

A win Tuesday against Canyon would secure the league title outright.

Morrow played doubles with Quincy Walter-Eze, and the pair won all three sets with scores of 6-0, 6-1, 6-0.

“Any performance with ‘Quince’ is a lot of fun,” Morrow said. “I felt pretty good today. We didn’t mess up too much, we’re pretty solid together. Our chemistry works really well.”

Jake Anderson played singles for the Wildcats (13-2 overall, 8-0 in Foothill League) and won all three sets.

Marcel Contin, a junior, got some playing time as well and had a sweep.

“It was inspiring I think because he originally (wasn’t as involved) … and now he’s a lot more outgoing and a lot more willing to participate,” Walter-Eze said. “He’s really putting forth his best foot.”

Windy conditions added an extra challenge for both the Wildcats and Indians (8-8, 3-5).

“We really had to shorten our swings today and kind of play a little bit more careful out there.”

Now the Cats need just one more win to claim the league title outright.

“It feels really nice that we can finish off strong our last year playing tennis for the team with another victory,” said Walter-Eze. “Hopefully even after we leave we can carry on the legacy of league titles.”

Valencia 15, Saugus 3

The doubles pairing of Jackson Boxall and Stephen Thay won all three sets 6-0, 6-0, 6-0. Evan Balmain and Chan Gi Kim, as well as Sam Kim and David Koh, also earned wins in all three sets for Valencia (10-6, 6-2).

For the Centurions (5-3), Erin Pang swept in singles with scores of 7-5, 6-1, 6-1.

Golden Valley 11, Canyon 7

The Grizzlies’ Dylan Yu won all three sets in singles 6-0, 6-3, 6-0.

Two of Golden Valley’s doubles pairings won all three sets as well. Tyler Williams and Christian Okutsu won 6-1, 6-1, 7-5, while Javier Gonzalez and Chris Guerra won 6-2, 6-2, 7-5.

Golden Valley is now 4-11 overall and 2-6 in league. Canyon is 0-8 in league.