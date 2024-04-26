Saugus boys’ volleyball sweeps playoff opener 

Saugus Centurions boys’ volleyball (19-10-2) made quick work of the Nordhoff Rangers (7-11) at home on Thursday, earning a sweep to advance to the CIF Southern Section Division 5 second round.

Trailing just once throughout the entire match — and for only one point — the Centurions dominated to get the sweep, 25-16, 25-13, 25-11. Saugus junior Max Guardado said he hopes this victory sets the tone for a long postseason run.

“It feels amazing,” Guardado said. “It’s just the beginning of our CIF run and hopefully this game sets the tone for the postseason. And it feels amazing having a clean sweep.”

The Centurions had 41 kills as a team. Senior Landon Cookston led with 13, followed by Guardado with eight and junior Owen Jackson with seven. Saugus head coach Kaitlyn McGinley said she enjoys having a plethora of hitters to call upon who can both attack and defend.

“We’re blessed with height on this team,” McGinley said, adding that Cookston transitioned well to playing as an outside hitter after playing most of the year in the middle.

Saugus boys’ volleyball teammates celebrate winning a point during Thursday’s CIF Southern Section Division 5 first-round matchup against Nordhoff at Saugus High School. Tyler Wainfeld/The Signal.

The Centurions used runs throughout to put away the Rangers. There was a brief period during the first set in which the Rangers looked like they might give the Centurions a battle, but Saugus was able to cast aside any doubts of who the better team was.

McGinley was happy to see that, after watching her squad often go to five sets throughout its Foothill League campaign.

“We’re kind of known from the league of going to five sets all the time,” McGinley said. “So, I just told them to really focus on keeping a team at a distance from them point-wise and just doing a really great job at just going for the end result.”

Guardado gave credit to the Centurions’ setters for putting him and the other hitters in optimal positions at the net. Senior Julius Canas had a team-high 18 assists while senior Jeremy De Leon was just behind with 17.

“I love my setters,” Guardado said. “They’re able to give me the perfect pass at the perfect time and they just make it really easy for me to score.”

Saugus middle blocker Landon Cookson (20) gets up for a block during Thursday’s CIF Southern Section Division 5 first-round matchup against Nordhoff at Saugus High School. Tyler Wainfeld/The Signal.

Nordhoff trailed for nearly every point, save for the first point of the third set when the Rangers were able to snag the opener. Senior libero Sean Ogle said the Centurions didn’t get comfortable as they did in the first set, and, as McGinley instructed, kept their foot on the gas pedal to finish the sweep.

“That’s our motto, is just ‘don’t get comfortable,’” Ogle said. “Even if we’re up 24-1 in the game, just win.”

The Centurions will be leaving the comfort of their home gym for the second round on Saturday. They are set to travel to Flintridge Prep (15-8) in La Cañada after the Wolves took down Bishop Diego in four sets on Thursday.

McGinley is confident that if the Centurions play simple and to their strengths, they’ll be just fine.

“Stick together and play as one and I think we’ll be fine,” she said.