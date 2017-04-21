Since February 2, 2017, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Traffic Unit has conducted ten (10) DUI Saturation Patrols between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m. THE DUI SATURATION PATROLS CONDUCTED SINCE FEBRUARY 2, 2017 HAVE RESULTED IN: – 145 Vehicle enforcement stops

– 7 DUI-Alcohol suspects arrested

– 2 DUI-Drug impaired suspects arrested

– 2 Arrested on other Criminal Charges

– 7 Drivers cited/arrested for operating a vehicle while suspended/revoked

– 83 Citations issued

Drivers caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspension and other expenses that can exceed $10,000.

The DUI Saturation Patrol was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, reminding everyone to ‘Report Drunk Drivers – Call 9-1-1.’

This is a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station news release