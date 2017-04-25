Gusty winds are blowing through the Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday, necessitating the National Weather Service to put out a wind advisory until Wednesday morning.

Wind speeds were at about 23 miles an hour with gusts at 45 miles an hour as of 3 p.m., according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Robbie Munroe. Speeds are expected to increase over night.

“The biggest thing here is when we have these type of winds, we’re expecting them to continue until tomorrow,” Munroe said. “There is definitely impact, but not high impact.”

Wind in the SCV is currently of low to medium speed, or about a three or four out of ten, Munroe said. Wind advisories are administered when winds are sustained at 30 miles an hour and gusts are 35 miles an hour.

“Advisory wind means there are impacts,” he said. “We don’t have wind advisories all the time.”

Officially, the wind advisory will last until 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, but Munroe said the advisory may be extended until Friday.

Saugus typically experiences the most wind in the valley, he said.

Munroe encourages drivers to be cautious, as crosswinds can be dangerous for cars.

Seven trees had fallen across the valley as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday and were removed by Urban Forestry, according to city Communications Manager Carrie Lujan.

Trees were located on Soledad Canyon Road, McBean Parkway near Northpark, Sunshine Daycare on Dickason Drive, Tibbitts Avenue, Stanford Avenue and Technology Drive, Halfmoon Place and Wildridge Lane.

