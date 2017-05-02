When “Abbey Weitzeil” and “record-breaking” are used in the same sentence, it’s usually in reference to marks the Saugus High graduate and Olympic medalist took down.

Tuesday at Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, that wasn’t the case.

Valencia High’s Julia Wolf swam the 50-yard freestyle in 22.70 seconds during prelims to break the Foothill League meet record previously held by Weitzeil (23.32, 2014).

It was part of a fast afternoon in which a Valencia girl posted the fastest time in eight races and the Vikings advanced 22 swimmers to a championship final on Thursday.

The Hart girls advanced 23 swimmers to championship finals.

Prep swim: The scene from Foothill League prelims at Santa Clarita Aquatic Center. pic.twitter.com/W6nriLKgLo — Mason Nesbitt (@mason_nesbitt) May 3, 2017

“We’re feeling really good,” Wolf said. “I think we’re excited. Today was fun, all the girls swam really well. We’re excited to go and tear it up on Thursday.”

Wolf also posted the fastest qualifying time in the girls 100 free (49.98).

Other meet-record-breaking swims came from Hart’s Adam Osowski and Saugus’ Zander Minano.

Osowski set a new mark in the boys 500 freestyle, swimming a 4:32.02. Minano’s 20.36 is the new meet standard in the boys 50 free.

Minano also posted the top time in the 100 free, while Osowski had the best mark in the 200 free.

The Hart boys advanced 18 swimmers into championship finals, one more than Valencia’s 17.

A Saugus boys swimmer, though, posted the fastest time in five of the eight boys events.

Tanner Olson led the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke, both in automatic CIF qualifying times.

Justin Morsch had the best time in the 100 butterfly (52.33). Canyon’s Kevin Childs had the best mark in the 100 backstroke (52.48, CIF auto).

For the girls, Valencia’s Sonaly Wintermute led the way in the 200 freestyle and the 100 butterfly, while teammate Nikol Popov recorded the best time in the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke.

“We had some fast swims,” Wolf said, “and I think that got the confidence up for Thursday.”

Wolf said she was excited for relays, which will commence Thursday at Santa Clarita Aquatic Center.