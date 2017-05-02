The Valencia High softball team beat West Ranch 2-1 on Kyla Hardy’s walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday at Valencia to earn at least a share of the Foothill League title.

The Vikings (19-7 overall, 7-0 in Foothill League) can earn the title outright with a win over Saugus on Thursday.

This is Valencia’s second straight title.

Hart 10, Canyon 8

Brooke Marquez went 4-for-5 for the Indians (13-11, 2-5), while teammate Abby Sweet was 1-for-3 with a home run and two walks. Hart’s Andrea Cespedes was 3-for-4.

Canyon is 11-12-1 overall and 2-5 in league.