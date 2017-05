Sheriff’s officials are hoping to return a bicycle to its owner after deputies recovered in Newhall last month.

A white and red Bianchi-branded bicycle was found near 15th Street on April 20 at approximately 3:30 p.m., according to a news release sent out by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

If you have any information about the bicycle or its owner, you’re encouraged to contact Detective Deegan at 661-255-1121, extension 5150.