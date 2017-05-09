Over the years, Hart coach Jim Ozella has seen speed and he’s seen power.

Rarely, if ever, has he seen a player with both at the level of junior Cole Roederer.

The center fielder went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored in Hart’s 13-3 win over Canyon on the road on Tuesday.

Roeder also stole two bases, giving him a season stat line of: 28 runs scored, 28 hits, 27 RBIs and 26 steals.

He’s been caught stealing once.

“We just haven’t had that (combination),” said Ozella, whose team scored a run in each of the first four innings Tuesday before breaking the game open with a six-run fifth.

Cody Jefferis went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Brendan Henry went 2-for-5 with two runs knocked in for the Indians (19-10 overall, 9-5 in Foothill), who had already secured a third place finish in the Foothill League.

Matt Serrano and Harold Boyce each had an RBI for Canyon (2-25, 1-13).

Saugus 11, Golden Valley 6

The Centurions (9-20, 5-9) broke the game open with a five-run first inning. Brandyn Cruz and Tony Jacob Jr. each had RBI singles in the frame, and Paxton Cudd had a two-run double.

Seth Ferrari hit a home run for the Grizzlies (8-16, 3-11).