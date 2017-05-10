Community Watch

Saugus

04/17/17

Theft from Unlocked Vehicle, 26400 block of Avenida Terraza, an unknown suspect entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle. The suspect stole a pair of thermal gloves form the interior of the vehicle.

04/20/17

Theft from Unlocked Vehicle, 28300 block of Willow Court, the suspect entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole a garage door remote control, vehicle registration and a cell phone charger.

04/20/17

Vehicle Burglary – 22600 block of Garzota Drive, an unknown suspect shattered the victim’s front passenger window and stole multiple items including her “Michael Kors” purse, wallet, iPad, and identification.

04/23/17

Petty Theft, 26500 block of Bouquet Canyon Road, a male suspect entered the location selected a laptop computer and walked out of the location without attempting to pay for the item.

Vacation Checks– If you are going away on vacation and would like the sheriff’s department to do a vacation check on your home please visit www.santa-clarita.com and click on the resident service center. Scroll down to “Vacation Check” and fill out the request and submit it online to the city.

Canyon Country

04/17/17

Attempt Residential Burglary – 26100 block of Abdale Street, person(s) unknown damaged the victim’s front door dead bolt in an attempt to gain entry into the location. No entry was made.

Residential Burglary- 18000 block of Grace Lane, person(s) unknown made entry into the victim’s residence by means unknown and stole a gun, camera, and other electronic equipment.

Vehicle Burglary- Jakes Way at Eleanor Circle, person(s) unknown smashed the front passenger window and stole $2.00 in coins.

04/18/17

Residential Burglary- 19800 block of Terri Drive, one suspect was arrested after he was seen inside the victim’s garage attempting to steal beer. The suspect ran away, but was detained and arrested a short distance from the victim’s residence.

Grand Theft- 17700 block of Sierra Highway, person(s) unknown stole the fog lights from the victim’s vehicle.

04/19/17

Robbery- 19300 block of Golden Valley Road, three suspects were arrested after they attempted to steal store items from a business near the above location. When confronted by loss prevention, one suspect pulled a knife in a dispute over the stolen merchandise. The suspect ran away to a nearby vehicle and sped off with loss prevention following in their vehicle. Deputies responded and arrested all three suspects in the vehicle.

04/20/17

Grand Theft Auto- Gilbert Drive and Podd Court, person(s) unknown stole the victim’s vehicle which was parked near the above location.

Shoplifting- 19100 block of Golden Valley Road, a suspect was seen walking into a business near the above location and selecting a bicycle from a display rack. The suspect walked out of the store making no attempt to pay for the item.

04/21/17

Vehicle Burglary- 26400 block of Golden Valley Road, person(s) unknown stole the victim’s car keys from her gym bag and burglarized her vehicle by taking her wallet containing numerous credit cards

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff – Santa Clarita Valley Station