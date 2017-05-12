News release issued by the City of Santa Clarita.



Updated anticipated time of reopen is 4:00 p.m. today

UPDATE: Friday 5/12 9:30 a.m.

Southbound Bouquet Canyon Road at Newhall Ranch Road remains closed this morning as crews work to repair the damage from yesterday’s water main break. Crews have begun repaving the road and have pushed back the anticipated time of reopen to approximately 4:00 p.m. this afternoon. If you normally travel this portion of Bouquet Canyon Road, please plan on taking an alternate route. City traffic engineers have adjusted signal timing in the area to help alleviate any backups.

Santa Clarita Transit route 14 will continue to detour until the road is repaired. And affected stops will remain closed. For updates on transit routes please follow Santa Clarita Transit on Twitter @SCTBus.

Water Main Break on Bouquet Canyon Road

Southbound lanes expected to be closed until Midday Friday

A water main break and sinkhole has shut down the southbound lanes of Bouquet Canyon Road between Newhall Ranch Road and Valencia Boulevard. The lanes are expected to remain closed for repairs until approximately noon on Friday.

The water main break was first reported at 12:49 p.m. on Thursday. Drivers reported seeing water bubbling up through the asphalt. The City quickly shut down the effected lanes. By the time repair crews arrived on scene a large sinkhole had formed.

The water line that broke was a 14-inch line belonging to Valencia Water Company. Their crews and contractors arrived shortly after the issue was detected and will be working through the night to repair the water line and patch the roadway. Please plan on taking alternate routes while the road repair is underway.

Santa Clarita Transit route 14 will be on a detour route until further notice. The bus stop at Bouquet/Newhall Ranch is the only stop closed because of the water main break. Riders are asked to plan on boarding at Bouquet/Espuella. Route 502 is also affected, and cannot serve the stops at SB Bouquet/Newhall and EB Soledad/Bouquet. For updates on transit routes please follow Santa Clarita Transit on Twitter @SCTB