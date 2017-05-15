The Saugus Union School District Governing Board (SUSD) is expected to review the results of the district’s annual communications survey at its regular meeting Tuesday.

This year’s communications survey received 1,294 total responses from stakeholders in the district during the month of January.

According to the district, this reflects an increase in response rate by 11.4 percent due to the survey’s elimination of redundancies and focus on actionable responses.

Most of the responses were from parents in the district, at 74 percent, followed by responses from certificated employees, classified employees, district staff, child development program employees and administrators.

According to the survey results, 91 percent thought the communications from the district was sufficient and 90 percent found the volume of communication to be sufficient.

Most stakeholders received communications from the district through emails and PTA websites, while few turned to social media for communications updates.

Out of the information provided, stakeholders preferred to hear about school announcements and personnel announcements.

More than 60 percent of the responses said they read emails about the governing board highlights following each board meetings and 27 percent said they had accessed board data online.

The responses also indicated that the public would like to hear more information about events and activities, parent involvement and stories of interest from the district.

HVAC Replacement Project

Board members are also expected to award contracts for the update of HVAC equipment at the district office, Cedarcreek Elementary School, Santa Clarita Elementary School and Skyblue Mesa Elementary School.

The district is expected to award a bid for the removal and replacement of all existing AC units on the roof of the district office to L&M Mechanical Inc. The company will also provide temporary cooling to the office during construction.

L&M was the lowest bidder chosen, out of three, at $258,200.

The district is also expected to award contracts for updates to the energy management systems and installation of HVAC equipment on main buildings at all three elementary schools to American Building Automation Inc.

According to the district, current systems monitor all sites’ buildings except at Cedarcreek, Skyblue Mesa and Santa Clarita.

This update will reduce energy costs and diagnose problems with the current system.

American Building Automation Inc. was the lowest bidder, out of two bids, at all three school sites.

The updates will total $205,450, in three separate contracts, for all three schools.

Additional Agenda Items:

Hear an end of the year report from the district’s Teachers on Special Assignment (TOSAs)

Approve Epic Land Solutions, Inc. to provide appraisal of land for the proposed Entrada Elementary School and for School Facilities Needs Analysis

Review state preschool program self-evaluation report for 2016-17 by Program Director Rose Villanueva

Approve Diamond A Equipment sales for the purchase of a new tractor for the grounds department

Conduct first reading of bylaws of the board: Public Statements; Organization; Board Committees; Minutes and Recordings

Conduct second reading and adoption of board policies and administrative regulations: Appointment and Conditions of Employment; Academic Standards; Instruction-Animals at School; Bids; Uniform Public Construction Cost Accounting Procedures; Lease-Leaseback Contracts; Design-Build Contracts; Procurement Of Technological Equipment

Conduct first reading of board policies and administrative regulations: Staff Teaching English Language Learners; Energy and Water Management; Integrated Water Management

Approve resolution for assignment of delinquent tax receivable to the California Statewide Delinquent Tax Finance Authority

