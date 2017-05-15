Flames and smoke seen at car fire in Valencia. Photo by Keith Williams, for The Signal.
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

Firefighters snuffed out a car fire in less than half an hour Monday afternoon after the car was found burning on a Valencia street.

The incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. Monday on Alta Monte Avenue near Nashua Way, Vanessa Lozano, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department told The Signal.

Firefighters from fire stations #126 and 124 responded to the call.

No one was hurt in the incident.

“This was a call for a vehicle fire,” Lozano said, noting firefighters arrived at 1:59 p.m. and left the scene about 2:30 p.m.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarthurholt

Firefighters extinguish car fire in Valencia Monday. photo by Keith Williams, for The Signal.
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Comments
By commenting, you agree to our terms and conditions.