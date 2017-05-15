Firefighters snuffed out a car fire in less than half an hour Monday afternoon after the car was found burning on a Valencia street.

The incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. Monday on Alta Monte Avenue near Nashua Way, Vanessa Lozano, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department told The Signal.

Firefighters from fire stations #126 and 124 responded to the call.

No one was hurt in the incident.

“This was a call for a vehicle fire,” Lozano said, noting firefighters arrived at 1:59 p.m. and left the scene about 2:30 p.m.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarthurholt