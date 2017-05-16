An estimated 7,000 birds were found at a suspected cockfighting operation in Val Verde when authorities raided the place Monday afternoon.

Details about the multi-agency task force raid were released at a press conference held by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Tuesday morning.

“They found about 7,000 birds,” Don Barre, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control, told The Signal Tuesday after the press conference.

“The found some of the birds injured and found some that were dead,” she said.

Authorities represented by a number of community agencies including county Animal Care and Control officers described the raid as the “largest seizure of flying fowl used for illegal cockfighting and breeding for illegal cockfighting purposes.”

The raid was carried out on a property on the 29000 block of Jackson Street in Val Verde, which covered about 80 acres.

Barre said one of the photos unveiled during the press conference showed five dead birds in a bag.

“Our veterinarians were on site in Val Verde when it happened,” Barre said.

At least eight people were detained during the operation including the owners of the bird-holding property, LASD Sgt. Bob Boese told The Signal.

“There were no arrests but eight to 10 were detained,” he said, noting detectives and prosecutors are in the process of articulating what appropriate laws were allegedly broken before arrests are made.

“The 7,000 birds were a mix of roosters, chickens and chicks,” Boese said. “We found seven that were dead and several injured.

“The injured birds were not injured as in bloodied after a fight but had injuries at various stages of healing,” he said.

“This was a breeding operation and also a place were the fights took place,” he said.

The noise created by 7,000 birds on site forced law enforcement officers to use bullhorns to express themselves during the raid.

Officers taking part in the raid played a video explaining the world of illegal cockfighting, Barre said.

“One of the things the video showed was how they make the birds take steroids to make them bigger,” she said.

Cockfighting is between two rosters fighting each other to death, according to the The Humane Society of the United States.

Detectives of the LASD’s Community Partnerships Bureau explained what they termed an “extensive rescue in Santa Clarita Valley.”

“Cockfighters, or roster handlers, let those birds who suffer injuries during cockfights go untreated or throw the birds away in the trash afterwards,” LASD detectives said in a news release issued late Monday.

“Having the birds fight to death along with letting them go untreated, is not only cruel but often times goes hand in hand with gambling, drug dealing, illegal gun sales and murder.”

Weapons including at least two handguns were also seized during Monday’s operation.

Also seized during the raid was a “small amount of methamphetamine,” Boese said.

Deputies in at least half a dozen LASD vehicles converged on a street in Val Verde shortly after 2:45 p.m. Monday.

Other agencies assisting the LASD in the raid included: the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, the Humane Society of the United States and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles.

The birds, goats and about 50 guard dogs were turned over to the County’s Animal Care and Control department.

Some of the birds, found in poor living conditions exhibited symptoms of suffering from respiratory ailments, Boese said.

