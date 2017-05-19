April brought sunshine and employment to more Santa Clarita residents as the weather warmed and the jobless rate decreased.

The city’s unemployment rate is now 3.8 percent, a 0.2 decrease from March, though 3,700 residents are still searching for jobs, the Employment Development Department reported Friday.

Denise Covert, Economic Development Associate for Santa Clarita, said these statistics are a sign of the city’s strengthening economy.

“The city is thrilled to see the unemployment rate continue to decrease,” Covert said. “It represents the strength of our local economy in Santa Clarita and confirms what we are seeing in the community, which is that our businesses are hiring and residents are finding jobs.”

This is a 0.5 percent decrease from April of last year, when the jobless rate was 4.3 in Santa Clarita.

Countywide, unemployment dipped by 0.5 percent from 4.6 in March to 4.1 percent in April. Joblessness is 0.6 percent less than it was in April 2016.

Comparatively, 90,000 people are in search of a job in the city Los Angeles, where the jobless rate is 4.4 percent.

In California, the seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 4.8 percent in April, a 0.1 percent decrease from March. Last April, the unemployment was 5.5 percent in the Golden State.

Nationally, unemployment was 4.4 percent in April, a 0.1 decrease from the month before. Joblessness was at 5.0 percent last April across the country.

In Santa Clarita’s neighboring cities, Lancaster’s unemployment rate was 4.6 percent and Palmdale’s was 5.6 percent.

Long Beach’s jobless rate was 4.5 percent in April, Glendale’s was 4.0 percent, Pasadena was 3.7 percent and Torrance was 2.8 percent.

