A squirrel seems to be smiling as it scratches it's head on the branch of a tree at Newhall Park in Newhall on Friday. 021216 DAN WATSON
SANTA MONICA–The Signal won seven statewide editorial awards Saturday in a competition sponsored by the California Newspaper Publishers Association.

The awards were handed out at the group’s annual conference in Santa Monica.

The Signal sports staff won First Place in California in the Special Sports Section category for its 2016 High School Football Preview. Director of Digital Operations Austin Dave was awarded First Place for Video Journalism for “Residents Move Forward from Sand Fire” and the publication came in first statewide for Online General Excellence for its website signalscv.com.

Second-place awards were given to photographer Dan Watson in the News Photo category for “126 Fatal Crash” as well as in the Feature Photo category for “Happy Squirrel” and in the Sports Action Photo category for “Hart Football Catch.”

Photographer Katharine Lotze was awarded second place in the state for her Online Photo Story/Essay “Save Lexi.”

“Members of The Signal’s editorial staff have shown once again that they are some of the best journalists in the state. They’ve shown it in news coverage, photography, sports coverage, video journalism as well as up-to-the minute coverage online. I am very proud of all of our staff members,” said Signal Editor Jason Schaff.

There were more than 3,000 entries across the state in the competition.

Hart’s Aj Stanley (18) intercepts the pass to against Saugus defender Daniel Gilmartin (17) near the end of the first half. Dan Watson/The Signal
Summer Page, center, screams as her foster daughter is taken away from the Saugus home on Monday. Page, and her husband, Rusty, could not tell their foster daughter or any of their other children about their daughter’s removal until officials came to take her. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
Standing between the two mangled big rig cabs, first responders are surrounded by lemons as they use shovels to absorb diesel fuel at the scene of a crash where two people were killed and a third person injured after two tractor-trailer trucks collided on Highway 126 at Chiquita Canyon Road Tuesday morning. Signal photo by Dan Watson

 

