SANTA MONICA–The Signal won seven statewide editorial awards Saturday in a competition sponsored by the California Newspaper Publishers Association.

The awards were handed out at the group’s annual conference in Santa Monica.

The Signal sports staff won First Place in California in the Special Sports Section category for its 2016 High School Football Preview. Director of Digital Operations Austin Dave was awarded First Place for Video Journalism for “Residents Move Forward from Sand Fire” and the publication came in first statewide for Online General Excellence for its website signalscv.com.

Second-place awards were given to photographer Dan Watson in the News Photo category for “126 Fatal Crash” as well as in the Feature Photo category for “Happy Squirrel” and in the Sports Action Photo category for “Hart Football Catch.”

Photographer Katharine Lotze was awarded second place in the state for her Online Photo Story/Essay “Save Lexi.”

“Members of The Signal’s editorial staff have shown once again that they are some of the best journalists in the state. They’ve shown it in news coverage, photography, sports coverage, video journalism as well as up-to-the minute coverage online. I am very proud of all of our staff members,” said Signal Editor Jason Schaff.

There were more than 3,000 entries across the state in the competition.