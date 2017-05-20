Santa Clarita will be experiencing some warmer weather as a heat wave hits the valley over the weekend.



“We’re going to see temperatures today in the low to mid 90s,” said Stuart Seto, a weather specialist with the National Weather Service. “It’s going to keep residents in the shade.”

The weekend’s highs are expected to reach the mid to lower 90s. Temperatures are predicted to slowly start to cool off on Monday.

“It looks like we’ll have sunny weather through the weekend as we get a little offshore flow coming in,” Seto said.

According to Seto, possible heat records for this time of the year may be set at Long Beach and Los Angeles International Airport, and with the climbing temperatures comes elevated fire concerns.

“The main threat is in the grassy areas,” Seto said.

“We had those rainy winter months and a lot of grass returned. Now, it’s drying up very rapidly with the warmer weather. Grass fires catch very rapidly and spread very rapidly, so we need to be careful.”

Cooler temperatures are in the forecast for later in the week, with Thursday’s high predicted to be in the mid 70s.

For a full weather forecast, you can visit the National Weather Service’s website.