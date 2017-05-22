More than 130 PDC Healthcare employees will walk for a good cause on Thursday, May 25 for their 7th annual Brady Walk for Community.

Each year, PDC employees each walk up to five laps as the Brady Corporation, PDC’s parent company, donates $10 per lap. Funds raised will be distributed between the American Diabetes Association and the Michael Hoefflin Foundation, which serves children with cancer.

Participants will also hold a food drive to provide donations to the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry.

“Through the Brady Walk for Community, PDC wants to support the Michael Hoefflin Foundation, American Diabetes Association, and SCV Food Pantry so they can continue the amazing work they do to bring hope and help to families,” PDC President Robert Case said in a statement.

“We’re proud of being a part of the Brady Corporation, which is committed to giving back to the communities where its businesses operate.”

Additionally, other local businesses are sponsoring the event, including Old Town Newhall Ice, Hilton Garden Inn, Chick-fil-A, Sunkist, Stonefire Grill, Rattle’s, Trader Joe’s, Sprouts, Lady Di’s Cookies, The Cheesecake Factory and Nothing Bundt Cakes.

