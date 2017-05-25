A Valencia man who was pepper-sprayed by the person he allegedly tried to hit with a bat but missed was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon

John Richard Bledsoe, 32, was arrested shortly before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday by deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“Bledsoe went to a residence on the 22500 block of Paseo Terraza, Saugus armed with a bat,” Lt. Ignacio Somoano of the sheriff’s Detective Bureau told The Signal Thursday.

“The suspect broke a padlock off a gate and then confronted the resident over a previous dispute,” he said.

He then swung the bat at the victim, missing the victim, he said.

“The victim sprayed the suspect with pepper spray, which stopped his assault,” Somoano said. “The suspect damaged two parked vehicles with the bat, then fled the scene.”

Responding deputies couldn’t find the suspect immediately,

Sometime later, however, the suspect, who was known and was positively identified by the victim, was located and arrested for assault with deadly weapon – a bat.

